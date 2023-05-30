Preston North End legend makes return to management with League Two newcomers

The 51-year-old takes over from Mark Jackson, who was relieved of his duties after the club’s relegation from the third tier was confirmed.

The former Lilywhites skipper, who has been out of work since leaving Motherwell last year, will be assisted by Chris Lucketti at Stadium MK.

“I am delighted to be here and to be named head coach of MK Dons,” Alexander said.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 12: Graham Alexander, Manager of Motherwell gestures during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Motherwell FC at on December 12, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“I’m grateful to the club for showing faith in me and providing me with this fantastic opportunity.

“This is, of course, a club with great potential, though we know we need to win on the pitch to justify everything we’ve got off it - that’s what me and Chris are here to do.

“That will require a lot of hard work but we are both committed and driven to try and bring success to MK Dons.

“I am a head coach who is adaptable in my approach. It’s the players who go out onto the pitch and win games so it’s about analysing what they are best at and creating a framework which allows them to flourish.

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 08: Youssef Safri of Norwich tackles Graham Alexander of Preston during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Norwich City and Preston North End at Carrow Road on August 8, 2006 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

“Ultimately, though, I’ve always set my teams out to score goals – without doubt that’s something we’ll be looking to bring to this job.”

Alexander began his management career with Fleetwood Town in 2012, having previously enjoyed a brief caretaker spell at Deepdale, where he made 421 appearances as a player across the board, scoring 65 times, and adding one promotion.

He won the League Two play-offs with the Cod Army in 2014, before spells with Scunthorpe United, Salford City and most recently with the Steelmen at Fir Park.

A two-time promotion winner as a manager, the former midfielder also led Salford to the EFL after winning the National League play-offs.

Alexander, who famously made over 1,000 appearances as a player, will now be tasked with guiding MK Dons back to League One.

“Coming off the back of a difficult time for the club, I fully understand what the supporters will want and expect from their team,” he added.

“We want them to be able to look forward with positivity and belief. We will work every single minute to give the MK Dons supporters a team that can be successful.”

Former Blackpool and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton was the bookies’ favourite until recently, but it was Alexander who got the nod.

Explaining why Alexander was their preferred choice, chairman Pete Winkelman said: “Graham ticked all the boxes for us following a lengthy and thorough process and he brings with him the football experience and success, both as a player and as a manager, that we demanded of our next head coach.

“We, as a club, will give him every bit of support we can and I have no doubt that our supporters will do the same.

“I am still hurting from what happened last season, as I’m sure all our supporters are, but this is now the time to truly look forward.