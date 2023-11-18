Preston North End and Leeds go head-to-head twice in the space of 26 days

Both Preston North End and Leeds United have reached an agreement on the price of away tickets for their forthcoming Championship double-header.

The Lilywhites host United at Deepdale on Boxing Day (Saturday, December 26), before making the trip to Elland Road on January 20.

In the summer, Leeds announced they would offer deals to other Championship clubs so that away supporters could see significant reductions in the price of their match-day ticket.

The was dependent on opponents reciprocating the offer - something which Preston's Lancashire rivals Blackburn have failed to do ahead of the Whites’ trip to Ewood Park on December 9.

However, North End and Leeds fans needn’t worry about any stand-off ahead of their respective head-to-heads after both clubs agreed to a reciprocal ticket price of £28.

That’s significantly less than the £45 (adult ticket) it would have cost PNE supporters pre-agreement for what the Elland Road side classify as a category B game. Category A games at Leeds could cost away fans £47 if no case-by-case deal is struck.

In summary, the price both sets of away fans will pay for each game is: £28 (adult), £20 (65+), £20 (young adults and those aged 16-18), £10 (under-16s) and £5 (under-11s). Dates of purchase will be announced in due course.

Preston can expect to be accompanied by up to 3,000 supporters for their trip to Elland Road. Meanwhile, a bumper 5,800 Leeds fans could descend on Deepdale on Boxing Day.