Layton Stewart has revealed he is taking inspiration from Cameron Archer and Tom Cannon as he bids to make his Preston North End career a success.

The 21-year-old joined the Lilywhites last summer summer with Stewart ending his 12-year association with the Reds. He has so far made seven appearances for North End, all of them coming off the bench as a substitute in the Championship.

Before his arrival in Lancashire, Stewart was prolific at academy level for Liverpool, and scored an impressive 43 goals in 53 games for the under-18s and under-23s. His form though only went so far as he made just one senior appearance, a Carabao Cup win over Derby County. A loan departure from Liverpool was initially thought of but Preston pursed a permanent deal and following the move is now seen as a long-term project for Ryan Lowe.

Stewart told The One and Only: "I wasn't playing with the Under-23s and at the time I wasn't getting the chances I felt I deserved. To be honest, my main priority was to show what I can do at senior level and I thought the best way to do that was going to be a loan. But, when the chance came up to come here it was one I just couldn't turn down.

A motivating factor in his move to Deepdale was the success of young strikers like himself. Last season, Tom Cannon joined on loan from Everton and netted eight goals. He earned a £7.5m move to league leaders Leicester City. Cameron Archer who came before him scored seven goals in 20 games in a loan spell before Aston Villa. He moved to Premier League strugglers Sheffield United who paid £18m to secure his services.

Stewart added: "It's a big club and I'd seen what the gaffer had done in the past couple of years, with Tom Cannon and Cameron Archer. They are my sort of age and I just want to develop like they did. You can't really get much better experience than playing in the Championship, because it's one of the toughest leagues there is - especially for a young lad. It was time for me to come and develop myself."

And on dreaming about scoring his first goal for PNE, Stewart added: "I've thought about it since the day I joined. My first professional goal is the goal I want most, out of all of them I've ever scored. Hopefully it comes sooner rather than later, because I really can't wait for that moment.