Preston North End launch golden ticket campaign to encourage children to come to Deepdale

More than 15,000 free tickets will be given out to primary schools in the city for the games against Birmingham and Bristol City.

The children will get a voucher which can be redeemed for a free ticket for them and reduced-price tickets for up to two accompanying adults.

It is being done in partnership with the Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET).

Sean Maguire and Alan Browne launch Preston North End's Golden Ticket campaign at Sherwood Primary School

As well as getting young fans through the turnstiles for the January games – the Lilywhites play Birmingham on January 15 and Bristol City a fortnight later on January 29 – it will longer-term hopefully help build the next generation of the fanbase.

PNE skipper Alan Browne and striker Sean Maguire pushed the button on the launch of the campaign in a visit to Sherwood Primary School, Fulwood, on Monday.

PNECET chief executive Tom Drake said: “We’re pleased to be working with the club to launch this exciting initiative, under which we are distributing 15,000 golden tickets for the use of children in every primary school in Preston.

“By offering children the chance to attend our two home games in January at Deepdale for free, alongside reduced-price tickets for their accompanying adults, we hope we can inspire the next generation to show their support for PNE.

“Both for the club and PNECET, it is important that we continue to offer new initiatives to engage our local fanbase and ensure that the next generations come to support their local team.

“We want Deepdale to be as full as possible to build a positive atmosphere among our fanbase, with both our new and long-standing fans.

“As the club’s official charity, we’re delighted to represent the club in our partner primary schools across Preston every single day while inspiring the children we reach through the power and appeal of PNE.

“We hope we can now see many more of those faces we see day in, day out on our schools delivery beginning to join us at Deepdale not only for the Birmingham City and Bristol City fixtures in January, but for the rest of the season and beyond.”

PNE midfielder Brown, fresh from scoring against Barnsley, said: It was brilliant to come here to see some of the kids smiling and getting some feedback from them about the weekend.

“It’s a great initiative from the club to get more people on, kids as well as adults, and the golden tickets that we’ve handed out do just that.

“It’s a free ticket for a kid and a discount for an accompanying parent. It’s great for the club to give back and hopefully we will see some new faces soon.”