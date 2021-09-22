Preston North End land Liverpool clash in Carabao Cup last 16

The draw was made on Wednesday night, with PNE and the Reds the last tie out of the hat.

Frankie McAvoy's men reached the last 16 thanks to a 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, with Liverpool beating Norwich City 3-0.

It is sure to be a sell-out crowd at Deepdale and there is a strong chance it will be chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports too which would swell the coffers further.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

The game is scheduled to take place in the week beginning October 25.

It will be the first meeting between the clubs since they played in the FA Cup at Deepdale in January 2009, Liverpool winning 2-0.

North End and Liverpool have never met in the League Cup in any of its guises.

Fourth round draw:

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds United

Stoke City v Brentford

West Ham United v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

PNE v Liverpool