PNE did just that on Friday, with supporters a ble to get their hands on the new Castore number that will be worn for the first time against Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

The morning wasn’t without a hitch or two, with card machines in the Deepdale club shop going down shortly after doors opened.

In a statement just after 10.30am, the club said: “We're aware of an issue with the card machines not working at the club shop. We will provide an update as soon as these are back up and running, but in the meantime please bring cash if you are visiting the shop at Deepdale. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

PNE's new Castore strip will be worn for the first time at Bamber Bridge on Saturday

Plenty of punters were around to get their hand on the kit though, made by a company that according to new data from the Sunday Times, is the second-fasting growing in Britain at the moment.

Manchester-based Castore’s rapid rise sees them also in partnership with Newcastle, Scottish giants Rangers, and if you’ve been watching the Ashes, you’ll have seen they provide the whites for England’s cricket team.

The PNE shirt for this season is inspired by a classic North End kit worn in the 1980s, with a yellow trim collar and subtle stripes running down it. It’s priced £60 for an adult shirt and £45 for juniors and infants.

