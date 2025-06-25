Preston North End’s new home kit will be available to buy from Friday, after being unveiled on Wednesday morning.

Local, viral potato sellers SpudBros have been confirmed as the new front-of-shirt sponsors. Supporters can purchase online from Friday morning and in person as of Saturday, with a special launch day being hosted at Deepdale from 10am.

SpudBros will be in attendance, giving away free jacket potatoes to the first 2,000 fans who buy a shirt. There will be first team players making appearances, food and drink vans, a performance from magician Jason Rea, and food and drink vans in operation.

PNE shared videos and photos of the new kit far and wide across social media, with Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer, Jordan Thompson and Lewis Gibson stepping in for modelling duty.

Have a flick through some of the snaps below!

1 . Mads Frokjaer wearing the new PNE kit Ian Robinson, PNEFC Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Gibson at Deepdale in the new kit Ian Robinson, PNEFC Photo Sales

3 . Mads Frokjaer, Stefan Thordarson, Lewis Gibson and Ben Whiteman Ian Robinson, PNEFC Photo Sales