Preston North End keeper Daniel Iversen could earn World Cup call-up

The Preston goalkeeper – who is on loan at Deepdale from Premier League Leicester City – has been in superb form this season, pulling off numerous spectacular saves.

He has certainly put himself on the radar of the Danish national coach Kasper Hjulmand.

However, he was overlooked for the recent World Cup qualifiers which saw the Danes lose 2-0 away to Scotland on Monday night after beating the Faroe Islands 3-1 three days earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Iversen received a phone call from Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand

The loss against the Scots was immaterial, Denmark have already qualified for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

On the bench at Hampden Park was North End’s leading goalscorer Riis who was handed a late call-up on Sunday evening.

Unfortunately Riis did not make his first senior bow for his country as he remained on the bench but the PNE pair will have one eye on winning a place in the Danish squad’s for next winter’s World Cup.

Iversen revealed he has been in contact with Hjulmand, who opted to choose Kasper Schmeichel – Iversen’s clubmate at the Foxes – Frederik Roennow and Jesper Hansen for the recent internationals.

While disappointed not to be chosen, Iversen is pleased that he is in the thoughts of Hjulmand and admits being on the flight to Qatar next year is a target for him.

“It is always a target,” said Iversen. “But right now I am just focused on myself and playing well for Preston.

“If I play well with Preston you never know what could happen in the future, but I am not really focused on that right now.

“The coach of the Danish national team called me earlier this month before the November internationals.

“It was nice to have a little bit of a talk with him so it’s good to have a bit of contact with him.”

To see Riis get recognised for his goalscoring exploits this season with an international call-up was a great boost for everybody connected with North End.

Iversen admits he did not know his fellow countryman personally before his arrival at North End.

Like himself, Riis has featured for Denmark’s youth team on several occasions and represented the Under-21s on five occasions.

“He’s doing well,” said Iversen. “I did not know him personally from back home but I had known of him.