Preston North End 'keeper Chris Maxwell would be happy with a quiet life between the sticks

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell insists he’d be happy with a quiet life as Preston North End look to climb the Championship table.

Alex Neil’s side have been involved in plenty of high-scoring games this season and have the worst defensive record in the league having shipped 29 goals.

Chris Maxwell in action during Preston's 1-1 draw at Hull City

On the flipside the Lilywhites are the fourth highest scorers with 24 meaning they sit 20th in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ipswich.

“The kid in me wants to be involved in the game, make saves every two minutes and then win the game 1-0,” said Maxwell.

“But the maturity in me wants to do nothing in the game and come away with three points.

“I’d take one-nils all day but I’m not sure the strikers will agree with that.

“The fans that come and watch our games are getting their money’s worth, though.

“As long as we’re on the right side of the scoreline then that’s okay.”

His maturity was on show in the 1-1 draw at Hull a couple of weeks ago with Maxwell the oldest member of the PNE starting line-up at 28.

The introduction of 34-year-old Paul Gallagher from the bench meant that the accolade did not last for the full 90 minutes on Humberside.

“It was pretty strange,” Maxwell admitted.

“I didn’t really realise it until after the game. I think the core group of our team is fairly young and is very talented.

“I like to put pressure on myself anyway in terms of trying to help others.

“I think that is part and parcel being a defensive player, be it a keeper or a centre-half.

“You can see the game and when you’re experienced you’ve seen a lot of games from that point of view.

“I was a young player once.

“Sometimes when your back’s against the wall or you’re not sure about something, then if you have an experienced player tell you what to do or pat you on the back or even criticise, you it can be good – and it certainly worked for me.

“As an experienced player you’ve got a responsibility to do that.”