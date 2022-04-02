Preston North End join forces with football consultancy firm to help recruitment in transfer market

The Lilywhites have teamed-up with MRKT Insights, a firm Lowe used when he was Plymouth Argyle boss.

They have a database of players Europe-wide which North End can tap into, with information quickly provided on targets and potential signings.

Lowe will be busy this summer shaping the PNE squad to his liking and the data from MRKT Insights will be an important tool.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

"They look at players for us and if we have people in mind, we’ll put the names to them and they provide us with the necessary data,” said Lowe.

"They have a vast database and within an hour can provide us with all the data and stats about a player.

"The only thing it doesn’t give you is character, that is something you have to find out about each individual player.

"There are quite a lot of clubs up and down the country who use them. They are not a worldwide company yet but they are going to be.

"They don’t want to take on too many teams otherwise they won’t be able to fulfil. They’ve got four people working on our behalf.

"It’s something I’m really pleased to have and thanks to Peter Ridsdale and Craig Hemmings for getting it sorted.

"This company is what you need in recruitment.”

Lowe enjoyed using MRKT Insights at Plymouth and once he landed the North End job, set about looking to link up a second time.

"They served me well at Plymouth and I’ve brought them to Preston because we feel it is important to have all the data available,” said Lowe.

"It highlights what you may have already seen, while it could identify someone who wasn’t on the radar.

"We will still go out and watch players, it is not a replacement for that – it’s in addition.

"Last Saturday, myself, Paul Gallagher, Mike Marsh and Mike Pollitt were out watching games.