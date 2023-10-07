Lineups confirmed for Ipswich Town vs Preston North End as four changes made
Team news is in from Portman Road for today’s Championship fixture
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Ipswich Town.
Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team after missing midweek through illness - while Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer and Ryan Ledson all come into the side. Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Liam Millar drop to the bench and Ali McCann is not involved after starting on Wednesday night.
Also missing is Jordan Storey - who remains absent through illness - along with longer term absentees Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay. For the home side, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes from the midweek win over Hull City. Nathan Broadhead and Cameron Burgess come in for Marcus Harness and George Edmundson - with the latter not in the home side’s match day squad.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Ledson, Browne, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic
PNE subs: Cornell, Best, Bauer, Whiteman, Woodburn, Holmes, Mawene, Stewart, Millar
Ipswich Town starting XI: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst
Ipswich Town subs: Walton, Clarke, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Scarlett, Jackson, Ladapo