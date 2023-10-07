News you can trust since 1886
Lineups confirmed for Ipswich Town vs Preston North End as four changes made

Team news is in from Portman Road for today’s Championship fixture

By George Hodgson
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Preston North End's Will Keane Preston North End's Will Keane
Preston North End's Will Keane

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for this afternoon’s Championship clash at Ipswich Town.

Club captain Alan Browne returns to the team after missing midweek through illness - while Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer and Ryan Ledson all come into the side. Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Liam Millar drop to the bench and Ali McCann is not involved after starting on Wednesday night.




Also missing is Jordan Storey - who remains absent through illness - along with longer term absentees Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay. For the home side, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna makes two changes from the midweek win over Hull City. Nathan Broadhead and Cameron Burgess come in for Marcus Harness and George Edmundson - with the latter not in the home side’s match day squad.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Ledson, Browne, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Best, Bauer, Whiteman, Woodburn, Holmes, Mawene, Stewart, Millar

Ipswich Town starting XI: Hladky; Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst

Ipswich Town subs: Walton, Clarke, Ball, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Scarlett, Jackson, Ladapo

