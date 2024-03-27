Robbie Brady in action

Here's a round-up how Preston North End's players got on over the international break.

Ali McCann

It's been a busy week or so for North End's number 13, with him playing in both of Northern Ireland's games. McCann came off the bench for the final 20 minutes, as Michael O'Neill's side drew 1-1 in Romania last Friday. McCann was then handed a start on Tuesday night, when Northern Ireland beat Scotland 1-0 at Hampden Park. The result was the nation's first win in Scotland since 1974. Belfast Live rated McCann 7/10, commenting: Unselfish performance, covered a lot of ground.' Liverpool full back, Conor Bradley, scored the winning goal. Both games were friendlies.

Robbie Brady

The 32-year-old was back on the international scene and selected for both of Ireland's games, over the break. Brady started in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Belgium, before Matt Doherty replaced him after 81 minutes. The PNE man earned praise for his performance at the Aviva Stadium. And interim boss, John O'Shea, handed Brady another start in Tuesday night's friendly against Switzerland. But, Ireland drew blank again and Xherdan Shaqiri's 23rd minute strike proved enough for the Swiss to win.

The Irish Independent scored Brady a 6/10, commenting: 'Set-piece deliveries were excellent again and performed his defensive duties well too. A solid night before being substituted for Callum O’Dowda'. He played 79 minutes. The Irish Mirror agreed with that rating, weighing in with: Dead balls were a threat and he can be pleased with his work over these two games.'

Liam Millar

Unfortunately, the PNE loan star didn't get off the bench in Texas. But, Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday, 2-0, to qualify for this summer's Copa America - which is being held in the United States. Canada will open the tournament against defending champions, Argentina, on June 20, before facing Peru and Chile in the other two group games.

Kian Best