Ali McCann was the most involved, representing Northern Ireland as they faced Denmark in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Michael O’Neil’s men are only ahead of San Marino in their qualifying group after their poor result on Friday, losing to group-topping Denmark.

Jonas Wind scored the only goal of the game just after half time, with Ali McCann playing 85 minutes for his country in the middle of midfield.

Denmark's Andreas Christensen (left) and Northern Ireland's Ali McCann battle for the ball

It was the 23-year-old’s first international game since September, a 3-1 defeat to Greece, after suffering a tear in his thigh in March. He will have another chance of getting a win with the national team as they host Kazakhstan on Monday night, 7:45pm.

Alan Browne is the only other player currently in the North End squad who was called up over the international break but he was an unused sub as the Republic of Ireland lost 2-1 to Greece.

There were two former North End players involved in the game however, with Jayson Molumby – formerly on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion – starting in the middle of midfield and Troy Parrot, who spent last season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, coming off the bench.

Like McCann, Browne will have another shot at it over the international break, with Stephen Kenny’s side set to take on Gibraltar on Monday night, 7:45pm.