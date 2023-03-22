There are five first team players and a youth team player off on their travels over the break, with senior and youth squads.

Alan Browne and Troy Parrott have been called up for the Republic of Ireland senior squad, with Tom Cannon selected for the U21s and Harry Nevin in the U19s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Delap has gone away with the England U20s setup, with Daniel Johnson called up by Jamaica – to play Mexico in the early hours of next Monday morning.

Preston North End's Liam Delap, with Tom Cannon in the background

Browne and Parrott’s Ireland will face Latvia on Wednesday and begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a game against World Cup finalists France on Monday – Cannon and Ireland’s U21s will face Iceland on Sunday afternoon.

It will be the first time that Cannon has been called up to the U21s setup, off the back of three goals in six games for PNE and his manager thinks he’s getting his just rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “Tom has deserved the call up from what he's been doing, I know he's been around the fold before with the U21s. I actually spoke to Stephen Kenny about a couple of our players and he was asking about Tom so I'm sure if he continues to perform for the 21s he'll potentially get a call up for the senior squad."

Delap has three games to look forward to as the England U20 side prepare for the World Cup this summer. Their first game will take place at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, a familiar place for the City loanee, against Germany on Wednesday before jetting off to Spain to face the USA on Saturday and France next Tuesday.