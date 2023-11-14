It's always a proud but nervy time for club managers.
Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe will hope to see his international quartet of Milutin Osmajic, Alan Browne, Liam Millar and Kian Best all return in one piece next week. The four players are going away with Montenegro, Ireland, Canada and England Under-19s respectively.
Here's a round-up of the games to keep an eye out for!
1. Liam Millar - Canada
It's a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final against Jamaica, for Canada. The first match is away in Kingston on the 18th (12am) before Jamaica travel to Toronto on the 22nd (12:30am). Both of those kick-off times are UK. Victory for Canada will see them qualify for the Nations League finals next March and also the Copa America.
2. Alan Browne - Ireland
Stephen Kenny's side can no longer qualify automatically for EURO 2024, with their only hopes of doing so via the Nations League play-offs. Ireland's final group game in EURO qualifying is away to the Netherlands on the 18th (7:45pm) - before a home friendly against New Zealand on the 21st (7:45pm).
3. Milutin Osmajic - Montenegro
Montenegro have two games left of EURO qualifying and need to leapfrog Serbia to make it to next summer's tournament. To do that, they will need to win both of their matches and hope other results help them. It's Lithuania at home on the 16th (7:45pm) before an away clash at leaders Hungary on the 19th (2pm).
4. Kian Best - England U19
A first call-up to the Young Lions' squad for Best, who had been on standby for the last couple of international breaks. Ian Rusk's men are in Marbella for a week, with three games pencilled in. It's a 24-man squad, but Best will hope to get some game time under his belt on the international stage. England play Romania on the 15th (5pm), Japan on the 18th (1pm) and Mexico on the 21st (5pm).