4 . Kian Best - England U19

A first call-up to the Young Lions' squad for Best, who had been on standby for the last couple of international breaks. Ian Rusk's men are in Marbella for a week, with three games pencilled in. It's a 24-man squad, but Best will hope to get some game time under his belt on the international stage. England play Romania on the 15th (5pm), Japan on the 18th (1pm) and Mexico on the 21st (5pm).