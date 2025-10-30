PNE travel to Southampton this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will be without Ali McCann, Lewis Gibson and Andrija Vukcevic for at least the next three games.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom confirmed in Thursday’s pre-match press conference that the trio will not feature before the November international break. The Lilywhites face Southampton, Swansea City and Millwall over the next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was absent from last Friday’s 3-2 win over Sheffield United with a broken arm, while Gibson and Vukcevic both had to be withdrawn over the course of the contest. The former injured his thigh while the latter suffered a hamstring issue. It’s understood that Vukcevic is likely to be out for a couple of months.

Speaking pre-match, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, he'll (McCann) be out. The boys from the other night, they'll be out until after the international break. It's a blow, yeah. We've got too many senior players out.

“I think I said after the game, when I'm looking around the clubs now with injuries, I just find things foolish - when lads have been away and then you get three games in six days, as soon as you come back.

“We have it after the next one. It's a Friday night game and some are flying back on a Wednesday and no training. When you're with the big boys in the Premier League and there's so many away, there's people travelling with them - masseurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, the squads are big enough to really rest and adapt for that. Ours is a bit different... it is tough to contend with and it's a consequence of that. When players are away, Andy for example, he went away and his loading was absolutely crazy.

“Playing two games is crazy. If we'd have had the options then we could have altered things a little bit better. But again, he's someone who's desperate to play for us. He feels like he's just finding his feet, got in the team, performing well and wants to play.”

Heckingbottom has been without Jordan Thompson, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady and Will Keane all campaign. Pol Valentin has joined those on the sidelines in recent weeks but the Sheffield Wednesday man is making good progress.

“Yeah, Paul potentially (could play before the break),” said Heckingbottom. “Pol’s progressing well. He'll not be involved this weekend and then, although we need him and want him back fit, we have to be sure that he's as comfortable as he is using him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PNE boss has fielded questions in recent weeks about those not featuring as much, and their potential frustration at a lack of game time. One thing a flurry of injuries does is thrust some of those players straight into the spotlight.

“Yeah, you've seen that with Linds, Steffy, Mads, all these boys,” said Heckingbottom. “Mads picked up that injury in pre-season, bad timing and then comes back when the lads are flying and doing well. But he's training hard and we have that conversation.

“That's why we try and be really consistent with the players and give them all the same information, because a click of a finger you’re back in and then you get that opportunity. So yeah, everyone's been training hard and working hard towards one, getting a place in the team but more importantly, trying to help us win.”

One thing a free week has helped North End to do is get Milutin Osmajic some needed training time, after a turbulent few weeks. Heckingbottom explained post-Sheffield United how the striker had been flogged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, Milly's been consistent this week,” said Heckingbottom. “It’s the first time we’ve probably had a full week with him. He had the injury, got treatment, came back, had the court case, went away to international duty, played the games, which is good.

“So, we know fitness-wise he's there. But Milly for me is great. The routine helps him, being around us helps him... consistently practising a certain way helps him to perform. So yeah, it's been good to have him this week.”

Your next PNE read: Harrison Armstrong opens up on Preston North End loan and makes Derby County comparison