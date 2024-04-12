Liam Millar celebrates

Preston North End will welcome Ryan Ledson back for Saturday’s huge match against Norwich City - but Liam Millar is expected to remain out.

The Lilywhites host David Wagner’s side, in a crunch play-off race clash. The Canaries sit sixth in the Championship table, while North End are five points behind in eighth - but with one game in hand. That is away to Southampton next Tuesday, with full focus on this weekend’s match. On the injury front, manager Ryan Lowe provided the latest in his pre-match press conference.

He said: “It’s been a slow process with Liam. He is going to be back out on the grass today, but we can’t risk him for any sort of period. If we risk him and he rips his groin and is out for six to eight weeks, I don’t think that is fair to him. He is desperate to get back and every day he is doing different things, but if he is high risk we cannot risk him. I know the rewards are massive, of course, but we’ve got a duty of care to the player as well.

“We’ve got to make sure he’s right. So, we will just keep monitoring him. If he is available for the bench, potentially, then we’ll have a look at it - but it’s highly unlikely, probably. He knows his body better than most; we will assess him after training. Ledson is back, he trained well yesterday and will be back in the squad this weekend. Pottsy and Whitey, it all depends on how the week goes I think. We can push them, a little bit, but you might be pushing them for nothing.

“If we can get a good result tomorrow, then the week building up there is a good chance we might see them towards the back end of the season. But, we will wait and see. Again, we have a duty of care to the players. They are champing at the bit; Pottsy feels great and his hamstring feels good. Obviously, it can give you a false sense of security at times. Whitey’s mobility in his ankle is getting better and it’s day-by-day with them.”

And on the readiness of Ched Evans, who was on the bench last time out, Lowe said: “He’s been blowing a little bit, in training - and doing extra runs. But, just to have Ched around the group - we brought him with us to Watford, because Browney wasn’t with us. As a leader, with Rob, having those two around - when the captain’s not there - is vitally important.

