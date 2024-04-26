Preston North End injury news for Leicester City as Ryan Lowe provides update on trio
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects to have the same squad available to him, for Monday night’s clash with Leicester City.
The Lilywhites are reeling from three straight defeats, against Norwich City, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers. And the likelihood is that North End will host a team looking to secure promotion, with victory at Deepdale. Loan man Liam Millar returned to action at Loftus Road, but first team regulars Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann were still sidelined. And, Lowe expects that to remain the case for the visit of the Foxes.
“Whitey won’t be anywhere near,” said Lowe, on Thursday morning. “Pottsy is on the grass, but there is no need to push them through - just in case they get re-injured. Ali McCann is the same, so the likelihood of them missing the next two games is very high. Pottsy might be back for a couple of days training, towards the back end, but it’s a risk element then isn’t it? Other than that, the squad will be the squad we’ve been going with for a little while.
“This is our third day on the bounce (training) and the lads will have a recovery day tomorrow. We will put more work in, Saturday and Sunday, just because I think it’s needed. We are coming up against a good team, who are trying to win the league let alone get promoted. We’ve got a fully fit squad, apart from the lads who’ve been injured for a bit, and we’ve had a good few days. We have definitely got options and we’ve got to pick the strongest team, which we think can get a result.”
Lowe added: “The routine has changed because we don’t play until Monday. We have to give the lads some recovery time and we’d had a horrendous week, hadn’t we? The travel was tough for us and the week was tough for us, mentally and physically. We got the lads in Tuesday, we debriefed the game, had some unit meetings and discussed it with the lads.
“The results haven’t been good and we weren’t happy with the performances, of course. But, I believe in this group - they have been fantastic to work with all season. All I want from them - and all they want from each other - is to give it our best shot for the next two games. This group have shown what they can do, against good teams. We’ve competed with them and that’s got to be the name of the game for the last two.”
