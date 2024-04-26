Brad Potts celebrates

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects to have the same squad available to him, for Monday night’s clash with Leicester City.

The Lilywhites are reeling from three straight defeats, against Norwich City, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers. And the likelihood is that North End will host a team looking to secure promotion, with victory at Deepdale. Loan man Liam Millar returned to action at Loftus Road, but first team regulars Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann were still sidelined. And, Lowe expects that to remain the case for the visit of the Foxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whitey won’t be anywhere near,” said Lowe, on Thursday morning. “Pottsy is on the grass, but there is no need to push them through - just in case they get re-injured. Ali McCann is the same, so the likelihood of them missing the next two games is very high. Pottsy might be back for a couple of days training, towards the back end, but it’s a risk element then isn’t it? Other than that, the squad will be the squad we’ve been going with for a little while.

“This is our third day on the bounce (training) and the lads will have a recovery day tomorrow. We will put more work in, Saturday and Sunday, just because I think it’s needed. We are coming up against a good team, who are trying to win the league let alone get promoted. We’ve got a fully fit squad, apart from the lads who’ve been injured for a bit, and we’ve had a good few days. We have definitely got options and we’ve got to pick the strongest team, which we think can get a result.”

Lowe added: “The routine has changed because we don’t play until Monday. We have to give the lads some recovery time and we’d had a horrendous week, hadn’t we? The travel was tough for us and the week was tough for us, mentally and physically. We got the lads in Tuesday, we debriefed the game, had some unit meetings and discussed it with the lads.