Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes

Preston North End will not risk defender Andrew Hughes for Saturday’s trip to Hull City.

The Welshman has missed the Lilywhites’ last four games against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Southampton, with Greg Cunningham stepping into PNE’s defence in his absence. North End have also been without Ali McCann (calf) and Jack Whatmough (hamstring) of late, with the pair joining Emil Riis and on loan Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay on the sidelines.

Here’s what manager Ryan Lowe had to say about his injury list ahead of the weekend’s clash.

On Andrew Hughes

“No, we are going to leave Hughesy tomorrow but we’re hoping to have him back for Coventry next week,” said Lowe.

On Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough

“Both of them are on the grass now, as we speak,” said Lowe. “Jack is probably ahead of schedule. I think, if truth be known, it’ll probably be after the international break. It’s Hull, Coventry and then Blackburn; there is no real need to rush them back. Then we’ll have two weeks, so I think those two will hopefully be back after the international break.”

On Calvin Ramsay