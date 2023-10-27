Hughes, McCann, Ramsay and the Preston North End injury news ahead of Hull City
PNE will take on the Tigers with the same squad as Wednesday night
Preston North End will not risk defender Andrew Hughes for Saturday’s trip to Hull City.
The Welshman has missed the Lilywhites’ last four games against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Millwall and Southampton, with Greg Cunningham stepping into PNE’s defence in his absence. North End have also been without Ali McCann (calf) and Jack Whatmough (hamstring) of late, with the pair joining Emil Riis and on loan Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay on the sidelines.
Here’s what manager Ryan Lowe had to say about his injury list ahead of the weekend’s clash.
On Andrew Hughes
“No, we are going to leave Hughesy tomorrow but we’re hoping to have him back for Coventry next week,” said Lowe.
On Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough
“Both of them are on the grass now, as we speak,” said Lowe. “Jack is probably ahead of schedule. I think, if truth be known, it’ll probably be after the international break. It’s Hull, Coventry and then Blackburn; there is no real need to rush them back. Then we’ll have two weeks, so I think those two will hopefully be back after the international break.”
On Calvin Ramsay
“Calvin should’ve been with us this week,” said Lowe. “He was at the game on Wednesday. We are travelling to Hull today and yesterday there wasn’t much (for him to do). He is going to get three or four days with Liverpool: yesterday, today and tomorrow and be back with us on Monday after a down day on Sunday. So we are hoping, touch wood, he can feature in the Lancashire Senior Cup on the 7th is it? He will definitely get some minutes in that and he’ll have a full week of training with us next week, so it’ll be nice to have him back.”