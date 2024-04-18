Ben Whiteman celebrates

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe does not expect Ben Whiteman to play again this season.

The number four suffered a nasty ankle injury, back in early March, against Stoke City. Initially, Lowe thought Whiteman would be back for the final few games of the campaign. But, that no longer looks likely to be the case. Elsewhere, Ali McCann and Brad Potts will miss Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers - but Liam Millar could be available for selection again.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Lowe said: “We’ve had a few problems with injuries and stuff - it’s Sod’s law isn’t it? You lose one, lose two, lose three, but I always believe in the players that go in. We never complain about it, just get on with it.

“The good news is we’ve had Liam Millar train well today, Ryan Ledson train well today and Browney train well today. We will see how they are tomorrow morning and make a judgement on it. But, the important thing is we’ve got three, good players hopefully available for the weekend.”

On whether Whiteman will be seen again, Lowe said: “No, probably not now. He is having some time away - he has been working hard over the last few weeks, with his ankle. We thought the range would’ve got to a certain stage and it hasn’t, in terms of the mobility and movement. So, there is no chance we will be risking him from now until the end of the season.