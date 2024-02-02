Preston North End players inspecting the pitch before the match

Preston North End will welcome Ali McCann back this weekend, after illness, while defender Jack Whatmough could also return against Ipswich Town.

The centre-back has missed the last five matches, after suffering a knee problem in the home game against Sheffield Wednesday. Whatmough has had an injury hit time at Deepdale so far and was dealt a hamstring blow in the reverse fixture against Ipswich.

While he is now back in training, striker Ched Evans remains sidelined with his knee injury - which manager Ryan Lowe explained last week. There is also an issue with young defender Kian Best, who last featured away to Middlesbrough in late November.

"We are all good," said Lowe. "Ali has trained all week and will continue today and tomorrow. Jack Whatmough is back in the frame now. There is only Ched (out), who is back on the grass now and strengthening his hamstring up. He will probably join in next week.

"Besty rolled his ankle a couple of weeks ago, so he missed out. He had an ankle injury when he was at the youth team and didn't rehab it properly, so we need to make sure it is right. But, he will be back on the grass and running in the next week or so.