Duane Holmes in action

Preston North End midfielder Duane Holmes will miss Saturday's trip to Cardiff City and most likely the Middlesbrough clash too.

During the warm-up last weekend, Holmes sustained a knee injury and had to withdraw from the match day squad against Ipswich Town. PNE boss Ryan Lowe explained it was a medial ligament issue and that Holmes would go for a scan. But, any fears over a long absence have been calmed.

"He will be about 7 to 10 days, Duano," said Lowe on Thursday morning. "So, not too bad but also disappointing that he is going to miss out - because he's important for us. We've just got to get him right. Ched (Evans) is on his way back, but we've just got to take our time with him. Layton (Stewart) is back training with the squad now, he is okay and came through a tight thigh. Kian Best is not far away and that's it really. They are all on the mend and on the way back."

As for Holmes, the number 25's availability - in his first season as a North End player - has been a big positive for the Preston manager. The American had a few problems towards the end of his time at Huddersfield Town, but has featured in all but four Championship matches this campaign - one of which he was ill for, and two where Holmes didn't get off the bench.

"He's been good but again, we've had to manage him," said Lowe. "He's exciting isn't he? Some games he has played in he's looked tired, because of the build-up of games. He has been available all season, apart from now. I don't know whether Wednesday will be too soon, but he's definitely going to miss the weekend. We'll hopefully have him back for the Blackburn game.

"He has been a breath of fresh air around the place; different class. He knew he was coming in to compete with other players, in those ten or eight positions. He's even played on the right of a three up front. And yeah, if we can keep him fit, he will be important for us. He's a great kid.

