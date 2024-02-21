Brad Potts

Preston North End are relatively injury free as preparations for Friday's trip to Coventry City step up - though the Lilywhites are without one stalwart.

Here is an overview of the North End treatment table, ahead of the crunch clash against Mark Robins' side.

The injury: Suffered an injury in the bottom of his hamstring, towards the end of Preston's 2-0 win at Cardiff City earlier this month. It was his 13th start on the spin, with ten of those games seeing the number 44 play 90 minutes.

The update: "He is going to be a few weeks, Pottsy... but we are going to take it week-by-week. I think the international break, four weeks off is that? He is definitely going to miss the next four games I think, Pottsy, which is a bit of a blow."

The possible return date: Plymouth Argyle (A) - March 16

Duane Holmes

The injury: Holmes was named on the bench for the home game against Ipswich Town in early February. But, he sustained a knee issue when taking a shot during the warm-up and was then withdrawn from the squad. The American has missed the last four matches.

The update: "Duano is on the grass and we will see how he is," said Lowe, last week. He was champing at the bit yesterday, but we had to kick him inside. That is the character he is, saying 'Can I put this bib on?!' - but we just have to be careful. We have got a squad and it's fine with where we're at now. There is no real rush to push Duano in."

The possible return date: Coventry City (A) - February 23

Kian Best

The injury: Took a nasty whack to his ankle in mid-January, during a training session.

The update: "Besty rolled his ankle a couple of weeks ago, so he missed out," said Lowe in early February. "He had an ankle injury when he was at the youth team and didn't rehab it properly, so we need to make sure it is right. But, he will be back on the grass and running in the next week or so. It was unfortunate - a clash of him and Layton (Stewart) in training. But, that is Besty, he goes in full hearted all the time. An ankle injury isn't too bad - rolled, getting the swelling down and strengthening it up again. He will be fine."

The possible return date: Hull City (H) - March 2

Ched Evans

The injury: The number nine, remarkably, returned to the pitch this season after surgery on a serious spinal injury. Evans now has a new issue to overcome though, with there a lack of strength in his hamstring. The striker hasn't played since his 26 minutes at Chelsea in the FA Cup. He has missed the last seven games but Lowe expected him to rejoin training after Ipswich.

The update: "There is a bit of scar tissue at the back of his knee," said Lowe, in late January. "It's getting rid of it and strengthening his hamstring a little bit, because he had no power in one of his - which was a bit of a worry. We thought it was neural, but he is on with the lads now and working hard. He will strengthen it up and hopefully it's not too long.