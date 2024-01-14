Brad Potts of Preston North End

Preston North End wing-back Brad Potts was forced off with a calf issue in the second half of Saturday's win over Bristol City.

Substitute Will Keane made himself the match winner at Deepdale, as the number seven took his goal tally to eight for the season. Keane pounced on a loose ball on 65 minutes, rounded Robins shot stopper Max O'Leary and finished.

He was then on hand again to convert his second, from a brilliant Emil Riis delivery, 12 minutes later. It was a much needed three points for North End, though injury to regular right sider Potts will leave Lowe sweating ahead of next Sunday's trip to Leeds United.

"He just had a tight calf," said Lowe. "He actually said when it went two nil, he thought to get off quickly. So again, good game management from him - knowing there were obviously 12 minutes to go and to get off the pitch, not to risk it. He just had tightness in his calf, but he'll be fine."

There were three changes to the match day squad in total on Saturday, with goal scorer Keane dropping out of the side for Duane Holmes, On the bench, Ben Woodburn and Ched Evans made way for Layton Stewart and Robbie Brady. Lowe also had an injury update on Evans to share.

"Ched took a bang on his knee, but he was trying to get through it," said Lowe. "It was actually his missus who told him to get in and tell the physios and manager that his knee was sore! He's obviously brave Ched, isn't he and he doesn't want to miss a game over a bang on his knee. But, we scanned him and checked it and it's all good.

"His knee is actually quite good for his age and the games he's played. He is probably going to have four or five down days before he gets back training. There's a bit of stiffness around his knee, but he is all clear and there is no major damage on it. There's no way we could've risked him, so we just took him out and he'll probably have seven days out I think. He will then join back up after that; it might be five days depending on how he feels.