Ali McCann

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann could miss the rest of the season with an injury sustained against Huddersfield Town, in midweek.

The Northern Ireland international - who has played a key role for the Lilywhites in recent weeks - was absent for Saturday’s crunch clash with Norwich City. McCann’s injury was yet another blow to PNE’s midfield, with Ben Whiteman out while Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne were only just back from their respective issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Post-match, manager Ryan Lowe said: “Yeah, I am disappointed for Ali. I said, hopefully someone is looking down on us to help us - not hinder us. He has (been a star man of late), but I thought Jack (Whatmough) was fantastic. He (McCann) has got a thigh strain, which could be two, three or four weeks, depending. I’m not sure how he’s going to cope for the next few games.

“I’d say he’ll be unavailable for Southampton and QPR. Leicester is ten days on from then, so I don’t know if it’ll be Leicester or West Brom. We will just keep monitoring him and see how he is. He felt something in the last game and we had him scanned, because we were cautious. He said he felt fine and up to now, he still feels okay.