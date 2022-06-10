A lot of transfer speculation has revolved around players leaving Preston North End in recent days.
Ryan Lowe has got his summer business underway by transfer listing Josh Harrop, Tom Bayliss and Matthew Olosunde as the trio enter the final 12 months of their current deals at the club.
The North End boss is also keen to add on his squad as he looks to improve on last season’s mid-table finish and challenge in the upper reaches of the Championship table.
Links with the likes of Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazanu, Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle and Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson have all been reported in the press over the last fortnight.
But it is speculation over one of the latter’s Magpies team-mates that has come to the fore over the last 48 hours.
The LEP takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding North End and their Championship rivals.