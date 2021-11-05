Preston North End in Numbers: Patrick Bauer’s head for heights

The German central defender won five battles in the air during the 2-1 victory, the most in the Lilywhites side.

It was matched only by Cherries defender Chris Mepham, the Wales international playing out of position at left-back instead of his usual centre-half role.

For Bauer, it was a return to the ground where his 2020/21 season was ended more than five months prematurely.

Patrick Bauer was masterful in the air at Bournemouth

He ruptured an Achilles tendon in the 3-2 win on December 1 and was ruled out of action until this pre-season.

If there was any worry in the back of Bauer’s mind, it didn’t show on Wednesday evening.

He has played 13 league games in a row since getting back into the side in the middle of August.

Just behind Bauer in the heading statistics against Bournemouth were PNE team-mates Josh Earl and Andrew Hughes, who both won four aerial duals.

Victory on the South Coast was North End’s first away win in the league since the final day of last season.

It came at the eighth time of asking after three draws and four defeats on the road in 2021/22.

Although it is a fair old trek to Bournemouth, the record for PNE there in recent years is good.

Eight visits since 1998 have seen four wins, two draws and two defeats.

Bournemouth was where David Moyes got his first league win as a manager in February 1998.