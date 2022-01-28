Preston North End in Numbers: Cameron Archer’s debut strike a rarity

The 20-year-old striker, on loan from Aston Villa, was the first player to score on his PNE debut since September 2016.

Archer found the net within 11 minutes of coming off the bench, heading the second goal in the 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

That last person to score on his North End debut?

Cameron Archer at the end of a debut which saw him hit the net

That was Aiden McGeady against Barnsley at Deepdale. He proved to be an excellent loan signing and hopefully Archer can likewise thrive.

Archer was PNE’s 13th scorer in Championship action this season, with 16 players finding the net in all competitions – Scott Sinclair, Joe Rafferty and Ryan Ledson scored their goals in the Carabao Cup.

On target with Archer at The Hawthorns was Emil Riis, a strike which took him to 10 goals in the Championship – plus four more cup goals.

The Danish striker is within touching distance of the numbers reached by PNE’s leading scorers in the last few seasons.

He has surpassed the nine goals which saw Sinclair finish as North End top scorer in the Championship last season.

Daniel Johnson got 12 in the 2019/20 season, with Alan Browne and Callum Robinson getting a dozen apiece the campaign before.

Sean Maguire was top scorer in the league with 10 goals in 2017/18, while Jordan Hugill netted 12 in 2016/17.