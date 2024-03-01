1 . Hull City (H) - March 2

Preston will seek revenge for their narrow defeat away from home, earlier this season. Alan Browne was denied a penalty that day and Jaden Philogene punished PNE with a solo strike, to win the game. Both teams go into the weekend's clash in strong form and it will be fascinating to see which potent attack comes out on top. Liam Rosenior gets plenty of plaudits, having established himself as an impressive, young head coach. He's got some serious quality at his disposal though and North End will need to be right on it - backed by the Deepdale crowd - to keep those players as quiet as possible. It's set up to be a cracker.