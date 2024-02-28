Preston North End entertain Hull City at Deepdale on Saturday in what is a crucial match in the Championship play-off race.

PNE are currently eighth - two places behind the Tigers, who hold the final play-off spot. Beating Hull probably wouldn't lift Preston in to the play-offs given the visitors' superior goal difference - but it would improve their chances of being involved in the end of season showpiece.

A repeat of the February clash in 2020 would, therefore, be welcomed by North End. That is when Preston last saw off the Tigers at Deepdale, having since lost 4-1 and shared a goalless draw. Let's look back to that 2-1 win, which came just a few weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic.

PNE were battling for a play-off spot and sat inside the top six, whilst Hull were in 17th. The away team took the lead just before half-time as Mallik Wilks opened the scoring, but a half-time team talk saw the game turned on its head.

Darnell Fisher was brought down inside the box and Paul Gallagher - who could be trusted from 12 yards - fired home to equalise. Four minutes after Preston had got themselves back on level terms, they went in front as Alan Browne headed home expertly from a Jayden Stockley cross.

The victory put Alex Neil's side on to 56 points at the 34-game mark of the season and provided them with a three-point cushion over Bristol City, going level on points with Brentford and Nottingham Forest. Preston would play three further games - all ending in defeat to West Brom, Fulham and QPR before the season was put on hold. They would win just two games after the season restarted in July and ended up finishing ninth - four points adrift of the play-offs.

Here's to hoping that PNE can go one step further and bridge that gap. In the meantime, here's what every player is doing now - from Preston North End's last home victory over Hull City.

GK: Declan Rudd Forced in to a retirement at 31-years-old. He had undergone several operations on his knee over an 18-month period but it was advised that he would have to retire. His last known role in football was returning to Norwich City to help as an academy goalkeeper coach.

RB: Darnell Fisher Another player that had to call time on his career early because of an injury - at just 29, he was forced to hang up his boots because of a knee problem.

CB: Patrick Bauer He remains at the club to this day but has been limited to just three appearances this season. His last game for the club came in October and he has not made a match-day squad since the trip to Millwall at the end of January. He is out of contract in the summer.