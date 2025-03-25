CameraSport - Alex Dodd

It has been chosen over Leeds United and Bristol City

Hull City away has been chosen as the Gentry Day match for Preston North End in 2024/25.

Voting closed on Monday evening with Lilywhites supporters having decided between Leeds United away, Bristol City away and the trip to Hull. The 3pm kick-off on Monday, 21 April came out on top, over the games at Elland Road (Sat, 12 April 12:30) and Ashton Gate (Sat, 3 May 12:30).

Preston have been given an allocation of 2,500 away tickets at the MKM Stadium. The pricing for those tickets is split between the first 1,300 and following 1,200. Adults go from £23 to £27,50, Seniors £15 to £18.50, 16-22s £11.50 to £14. Ticket prices for 11-15s and 2-10s remain at £8 and £3.50, respectively.

Gentry Day | CameraSport - Lee Parker

It’s a new ground for Gentry Day, with recent seasons having seen Preston mark it at Watford, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, West Brom, Fulham and Bolton Wanderers. More than 50 per cent of fans voted for the Tigers away, as per PNE’s update on the club website.

Supporters will don bowler hats in the away end while some will wear suits, shirts and ties. Gentry Day derives from Alan Ball Snr, in the 1970s, describing Preston fans as: ‘The best, they’re the Gentry’. The day is used to remember those who’ve passed away in the last 12 months, and had a connection with PNE.

