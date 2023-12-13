Alan Browne

Preston North End captain Alan Browne was glad not to be rueing refereeing decisions after Tuesday's 1-3 win at Huddersfield Town.

The Irishman headed North End ahead after three minutes, before Will Keane doubled the lead just before half time. Ben Whiteman then slotted home from range in the second half, to secure three points on the road. Preston were deserving of their victory - a first in five league outings.

On another day, though, Ryan Lowe's side could've been left fuming over two contentious penalty calls. Both were in the first half, with Browne going down under the challenge of Michal Helik - before he had scored the opener. Ched Evans, at one-nil, then saw strong appeals turned down by referee John Busby - with Tom Lees the Town man unpunished.

Post-match, PNE's captain discussed his goal with iFollow PNE, saying: "I attacked it with a lot of aggression, because I was still annoyed about the pen! It’s a blatant pen, like. Then, even after that, I think it’s another blatant one on Ched. And it's a good thing we won the game, because I don’t know what it is - but we’ve had a lot of decisions going against us, in the box.

"For whatever reason, the refs just aren't giving them. It's just a good thing we won. I am thankful to get the three points. I think we needed it as well. Over the last few weeks we've been really disappointed with results. I think performances have been up and down. We went to Norwich the other day and it was just about getting a result.