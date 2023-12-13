Alan Browne relieved by Preston North End win after baffling decision in Huddersfield Town's favour
The PNE captain was on the score sheet in Tuesday night's 1-3 win over Huddersfield
Preston North End captain Alan Browne was glad not to be rueing refereeing decisions after Tuesday's 1-3 win at Huddersfield Town.
The Irishman headed North End ahead after three minutes, before Will Keane doubled the lead just before half time. Ben Whiteman then slotted home from range in the second half, to secure three points on the road. Preston were deserving of their victory - a first in five league outings.
On another day, though, Ryan Lowe's side could've been left fuming over two contentious penalty calls. Both were in the first half, with Browne going down under the challenge of Michal Helik - before he had scored the opener. Ched Evans, at one-nil, then saw strong appeals turned down by referee John Busby - with Tom Lees the Town man unpunished.
Post-match, PNE's captain discussed his goal with iFollow PNE, saying: "I attacked it with a lot of aggression, because I was still annoyed about the pen! It’s a blatant pen, like. Then, even after that, I think it’s another blatant one on Ched. And it's a good thing we won the game, because I don’t know what it is - but we’ve had a lot of decisions going against us, in the box.
"For whatever reason, the refs just aren't giving them. It's just a good thing we won. I am thankful to get the three points. I think we needed it as well. Over the last few weeks we've been really disappointed with results. I think performances have been up and down. We went to Norwich the other day and it was just about getting a result.
"Off the back of losing three in a row, you need to just grind it out and get something from the game. They (fans) have been on the wrong end of it for the last few weeks - and they probably didn't enjoy the performance against Norwich. But, we certainly enjoyed the result. To get the win to build on top of that is fantastic for us and we can use the momentum going into Saturday."