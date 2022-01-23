Preston North End hit by Daniel Johnson's absence for three games after Jamaica call
Preston North End have been dealt a blow after learning that Daniel Johnson will miss their next three matches.
Johnson has been named in the Jamaica squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The games against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica are being played outside of the usual international breaks, so he will be absent for North End's Championship fixtures against West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City and Millwall.
The 29-year-old will be back at North End in time for the visit to Hull City on February 5.
Johnson has thrived under the management of Ryan Lowe, starting all six games the PNE boss has been in charge for.
Lowe will challenge others in the squad to step up to the plate in Johnson's absence, Ali McCann not having had much game time under Lowe.
