Preston North End head coach says Chris Wilder is already making his mark at Middlesbrough

McAvoy takes Preston North End to Teesside on Tuesday evening, an occasion which will be Wilder’s second game in charge of Boro since replacing Neil Warnock.

The pair are well known to each other from Wilder’s time at Sheffield United.

PNE head coach McAvoy said: “We had their game watched at the weekend and they went with 3-5-2 which we thought they would do.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder

“Chris had a fantastic time at Sheffield United playing that system and the very same traits he had at Sheffield United were on display at Middlesbrough on Saturday. They started really well and looked really dangerous on the counter.

“It will be a tough game, as they all are.

“Chris is a guy I know well, a top lad and a very good coach. He’s at a big club. I wish him well – but not on Tuesday night.”

Boro went calling for the services of Wilder as the international break neared.

They allowed Warnock one last game as their boss on November 3, the 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion, having told him on the morning of the match that he was being dismissed.

Wilder, 54, was appointed three days later, this his first job since leaving Sheffield United in March.