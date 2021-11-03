Preston North End head coach: Our game plan worked magnificently against Bournemouth

Goals from midfield pair Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann gave PNE 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

It was their first away success in the league this season and the Lilywhites became the first side to beat Championship leaders Bournemouth this season.

North End were structured and disciplined in their shape, allowing the home side plenty of possession in the first jalf but only in areas where it wasn't going to hurt them.

PNE cleebrate Ali McCann's winner at Bournemouth

In the second half, McAvoy's men got more adventurous going forward, Whiteman giving them a 52nd minute lead,

Philip Billing equalised for the home side before McCann turned home Emil Riis' pull back for the winner 12 minutes from time.

McAvoy said: "We worked on the game plan in training, similar to how we did things against Liverpool last week when we were out of possession.

"What we did was make ourselves really tough to beat, ott back into the five but always have that threat going forward.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy on the touchline at the Vitality Stadium

"I felt in the main we were excellent. Bournemouth had a few moments which you would expect, they put us under a bit of pressure in the last 10 minutes or so.

"When they equalised there was still quite a way to go, so I thought our boys were magnificent to a man in coming back to get the second goal.

"We knew exactly what Bournemouth were about, nine wins in 10 games is some going.

"But as I have said before, I've always got faith and trust in this group. They can be proud of their efforts tonight.

"To a man they were magnificent and I'm delighted that they can enjoy it before we knuckle down and plan to play Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"It is easy for myself and the coaching staff to get the players into the structure but it is the players who have to go out and do it, they were magnificent.

"I knew we were capable of this, I don't think many people probably gave us a chance but I felt if we executed the game plan well we had a chance to win the game.

"I'm delighted for everyone connected with Preston North End. "

The win moved PNE up to 15th place in the table, four points off sixth place and 11 clear of third bottom.

McAvoy saluted the 307 North End fans who made the trip to the south coast and hopes the big following going to Nottingham Forest on Saturday can be entertained too.

"That is 10 points in 15 now, we need to start looking up and try not to worry about what is behind us," said the Scot.

"Let's see if we can build on this.

"We knew we hadn't won away from home and we needed to break the duck.

"I said in the press conference a couple of days ago that you never know what will happen in a game, anyone in this league is capable of anybody.

"That's what we tried to drill into the players.

"The fans that turned up tonight, it is some journey for them in a midweek. I'm delighted they managed to see us win and can go home happy.