Preston North End head coach hails 'magnificent' Emil Riis strike in victory over Luton Town at Deepdale

The game's opener from Riis was a superb shot from the side of the penalty box which the Dane really put his laces through.

Riis then scored his second from the penalty spot after Ali McCann had been tripped.

It was a much-needed three points for North End, their fourth Championship win of the season.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy with Paul Gallagher on the touchline at Deepdale

PNE head coach McAvoy said: "I'm delighted we won the game, that is the most important thing.

"We knew it would be a tough game, Luton were undefeated in their last five and had only lost one in seven.

"I thought we started a bit too tentatively, we had worked on trying to move the ball and get out from the back but there were a couple of scary moments for us.

"Once we settled down, put our foot on the ball, we looked better.

Emil Riis is congratulated by PNE skipper Alan Browne after scoring the second goal from the penalty spot at Deepdale

"Goals change games and I thought Emil's strike was magnificent, I'm not having anyone say that was a cross.

"He does that in training, he hits things from wonderful and weird areas. That goal was just him.

"I was delighted we got the second goal but we also knew 2-0 can be a precarious lead.

"We thought Luton would change their shape at half-time having matched us up in the first half. They changed to a 4-3-3 and then to a diamond.

"The first few minutes when they went to a diamond was difficult but once Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Earl began to tuck in, we began to get back into it.

"Sean Maguire sinking in and coming to find space was excellent for us, Tommy B was magnificent, Sepp Van den Berg did really well as right centre-back.

"Emil got his two goals and I thought the balance in the middle of the park was really good for us.

"I'm delighted for the fans that we managed to win. We have done alright at home in the main, now we need to kick that on to Wednesday night at Bournemouth."

Riis, who signed a new contract on Friday, now has 11 goals in league and cup this season.

McAvoy said: "I think Emil has been excellent for us.

"In the second half he was getting a bit hungry for his hat-trick and there were a couple of things on the edge of the box when he could have slipped others through.

"He got the chance of a hat-trick but put a header over the bar. For me he has been excellent, he is developing really well, he likes playing in that two up top.

"It is about getting the right partnership and today that was very good with Sean Maguire.

"Emil deserves his goals and he will be a big asset going forward."