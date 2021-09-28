Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy predicts tough test from Stoke City

Their last match at Deepdale was against West Bromwich, this time they host Stoke City who come to Lancashire in fifth spot in the Championship.

In the summer the Potters re-shaped their squad somewhat, able to spend a decent amount of money in the transfer market in doing so. That was helped by the £12m sale of Nathan Collins to Burnley.

Sam Surridge was a £5m capture from Bournemouth, Mario Vrancic a Bosman recruit after leaving Norwich.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy and coach Paul Gallagher

Five wins, two draws and two defeats in their first nine is a decent return.

PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “Stoke are a good team, similar to us in that they play 3-5-2.

“They have recruited well and are a big club.

“Like the West Bromwich game here, we will be against a side from the top-end of the table. I’m expecting nothing but a tough match.”

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill is nearing two years in charge and seems to have stamped his mark there.

He landed the job in November 2019 after the Potters had seen an approach for Alex Neil knocked back by PNE.

McAvoy said: “What Michael did with Northern Ireland was magnificent and he’s doing well at Stoke.

“Michael has got his team well structured and they also have a bit of flair about them.”