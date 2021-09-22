Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy eyes a home draw in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup
Frankie McAvoy hopes that Preston North End can land a home draw in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.
Tuesday night's 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town at Deepdale saw the Lilywhites reach the fourth round of the competition for only the sixth time.
They have never got beyond this stage, so all eyes will be on the draw which is being made on Wednesday night after Manchester United's clash with West Ham on Sky Sports.
PNE head coach McAvoy said: "I would love to get a home draw.
"It's excellent playing under the floodlights here and the fans are now back in the stadium.
"I thought the fans were magnificent against Cheltenham, at 2-1 when it wasn't going as well as we wanted they were driving us on.
"You could feel the connection the fans have with the players now. That for me is very important."
The last time North End were in the fourth round was in the 2016/17 season, North End losing 6-0 at Newcastle United
Before that, you have to go back to the 2002/03 campaign for an involvement at this stage, that ending in a 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa.
In the 1971/72 season, Preston drew 1-1 at Tottenham in the fourth round but were beaten 2-1 in the replay at Deepdale in extra time.
