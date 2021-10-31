Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy clears the air with match officials after victory over Luton

The PNE head coach was unhappy with some of the decisions from ref Dean Whitestone during the 2-0 victory, notably a foul on Emil Riis when the striker was through on goal which went unpunished.

But he went to apologise afterwards for his behaviour in the technical area.

McAvoy said: "I probably lost the plot a bit by the side of the pitch which I don't generally do.

Frankie McAvoy shakes hands with referee Dean Whitestone at the end of PNE's victory over Luton Town

"I've been in to see them, apologised to the fourth official for my behaviour at times.

"I felt Dean got a few decisions wrong, I've seen them back and I'm still convinced they could have gone for us on another day.

"But listen, officials have a tough game, it is a tough job.

"I wouldn't do it, I'd be murder! I do it in training and the players will tell you what I'm like.

"At the end of the day they have only got one chance and most of the time they do get them right.

"But I just felt there were a couple we probably should have got which didn't go our way.

"Hopefully these things even themselves out, some you get, some you don't."