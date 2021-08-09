Preston North End head coach 'dislikes' late offside flag rule which led to Declan Rudd being concussed against Hull City

Rudd was hurt when he collided with Tigers winger Keane Lewis-Potter in the second minute of the Deepdale clash.

He played on for a few minutes before having to go off, with Daniel Iversen replacing him.

Rudd challenged Lewis-Potter to a through ball just outside the box, the flag going up against the Hull man for offside only when the collision happened.

Preston North End goalkeeper Declan Rudd is attended to after being concussed during the game against Hull City

Assistants are instructed not to raise their flag straight away for offside decisions but in this case it has proved costly for Rudd.

The rule about a late flag is one North End head coach Frankie McAvoy admits he dislikes.

Speaking at the Euxton training ground on Monday morning ahead of Tuesday night's visit to Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup, McAvoy said: "Declan was concussed and we will be without him for between seven and 10 days.

"We have to follow the protocol and it was just an unfortunate incident.

"When we watched it back it was an offside decision and should have been given straight away.

"The linesman waits until the clash has happened and then sticks his flag up.

"Declan tried to carry on but unfortunately he was reporting a bit of double vision and blurriness, you can't take any chances in this day and age."

McAvoy felt an early flag would have prevented the collision but it seems assistants are encouraged not to flag straight away - perhaps due to VAR, even though it is not used in the EFL.

The Scot said: "The most important thing is we do the right thing with the protocol in place and Declan's health is the most important thing.

"It is a rule In really dislike that when someone is offside and attempts to go for the ball, you let it run and run until something like that can happen.

"Within the first few minutes of the first Championship game we have got that to deal with.

"The rules are the rules and you have to try and bear with it but I would be lying if I didn't say it was one of the rules that I dislike in the game.

"Sometimes players are desperate to stop the ball going towards goal in any manner and means and unfortunately in this case it culminates in Declan colliding with young Keane Lewis-Potter and getting concussed."

Who McAvoy chooses in goal at Mansfield remains to be seen.

He might opt to save Iversen for Saturday's Championship visit to Reading and instead go with either Connor Ripley or Mathew Hudson.

McAvoy said: "Daniel is in the frame, as are the other two Connor Ripley and Mathew Hudson. That is three to pick from."

North End will have Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire back in the squad after they missed the Hull game as they were self-isolating.

Tom Bayliss also missed the Hull game but won't be available at Mansfield, his 'ping' came from a different contact later than the other two.

"Scott and Seani are both back in for training this morning and in contention for the game," said McAvoy

"Tom is still isolating, he's a bit further back in this."