News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

'You’ll be the bloody death of me!' -The Preston North End faithful's half-time verdict as Lilywhites fight back against Blackburn

Preston North End have won their past three games at Deepdale
By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:03 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 16:05 GMT
Sammie Szmodics opens the scoring for Blackburn RoversSammie Szmodics opens the scoring for Blackburn Rovers
Sammie Szmodics opens the scoring for Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End fans on social media have been sharing their verdicts on today's first half against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites trailed 2-0 to John Eustace's side following goals from Sammie Szmodics (7) and Sam Gallagher (23). However, showing a determination to get back into the game, Ryan Lowe's responsed with two quick-fire goals of their own through Robbie Brady (39) and Emil Ris to get back on level terms just before the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here's a selection of fans' views shared on X, formerly Twitter...

@SebMellis: Brilliant stuff. Two cheap goals early on but great to bring it back and hopefully can go into the second half with the same momentum. What a strike from Brady.

@pne99ogm: The defence has been fantastic since Leeds at home, for whatever reason Lowe’s decided to pull out the mid season high line tactics which destroyed us for 2-3 months.

@FillingmyFill: Seen 2 sides of Preston this half.

@tomp_5: Standard s**** first 30, only this time we got punished - annoyingly by two straight balls over the top. Ended the half on top but needed to score when we did (and what a finish), and that second gives us something to really build on second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@CarolineMcKevit: OMG lads you’ll be the bloody death of me! #pnefc.

@iampav: Talk about an end-to-end half. Preston started quietly. The first goal jolted them into life & the second made them roar. A screamer from Brady and a scruffy second to get us back in it. Blackburn dangerous on the break, happy to test the offside flag. All to play for. #pnefc

@_leecarmichael: Voice has gone! Come on you whites #pnefc

Related topics:Ryan Lowe