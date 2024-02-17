Sammie Szmodics opens the scoring for Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End fans on social media have been sharing their verdicts on today's first half against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites trailed 2-0 to John Eustace's side following goals from Sammie Szmodics (7) and Sam Gallagher (23). However, showing a determination to get back into the game, Ryan Lowe's responsed with two quick-fire goals of their own through Robbie Brady (39) and Emil Ris to get back on level terms just before the break.

Here's a selection of fans' views shared on X, formerly Twitter...

@SebMellis: Brilliant stuff. Two cheap goals early on but great to bring it back and hopefully can go into the second half with the same momentum. What a strike from Brady.

@pne99ogm: The defence has been fantastic since Leeds at home, for whatever reason Lowe’s decided to pull out the mid season high line tactics which destroyed us for 2-3 months.

@FillingmyFill: Seen 2 sides of Preston this half.

@tomp_5: Standard s**** first 30, only this time we got punished - annoyingly by two straight balls over the top. Ended the half on top but needed to score when we did (and what a finish), and that second gives us something to really build on second half.

@CarolineMcKevit: OMG lads you’ll be the bloody death of me! #pnefc.

@iampav: Talk about an end-to-end half. Preston started quietly. The first goal jolted them into life & the second made them roar. A screamer from Brady and a scruffy second to get us back in it. Blackburn dangerous on the break, happy to test the offside flag. All to play for. #pnefc