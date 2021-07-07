Preston North End have lots to gain from their Scotland trip but will have to do it without fans

No away supporters are being admitted at McDiarmid Park and Celtic Park.

As yet there is no information on whether home fans will be there.

The Scottish friendlies had been keenly awaited, it being a few years since North End ventured north of the border.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy

It was back in July 2015 that they last played in Scotland that a friendly against Motherwell which was played at Livingston’s Almondvale Stadium.

A decent number of PNE fans went up that night and no doubt the two forthcoming games would have attracted a good following – especially the Celtic game with it being at a weekend.

North End say they intend to make the friendlies available online to watch.

The Lilywhites squad’s time in Scotland starts on Sunday when they travel up to their St Andrew’s base.

Frankie McAvoy’s men will train at the university in the town, with the St Johnstone game next Tuesday (7pm).

They return home after the Celtic clash a week on Saturday (5.30pm).

PNE head coach McAvoy sees the Scotland visit as a big part of the build-up to the new season.

McAvoy told the Lancashire Post: “I’m looking forward to seeing the lads play St Johnstone and Celtic.

“It’s good to get away for a few days, especially when you have got a few new people in the group.

“Trips like this are great for morale and team building.

“We’ve got a great team spirit and camaraderie here, that goes a long way in this game.”

McAvoy will take the full senior squad to Scotland and might include some of the youngsters who have been training with them during pre-season.

Noah Mawene, Josh Seary and Lewis Leigh have been with the first-team group over the last few days.

Before heading to Scotland, PNE play their first friendly much closer to home against Bamber Bridge at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday.

A 1,300 capacity was put on the game with all the tickets quickly selling out.

It was after the sold-out signs had gone up that the clubs were informed that fans aged 12 and above needed evidence of a negative lateral flow test result to gain entry.