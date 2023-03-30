Preston North End have had wake up call ahead of Blackpool clash says Ryan Lowe

North End have had half a dozen players away on international duty over the last fortnight but most have the squad have been training all week in readiness for the clash at Deepdale on Saturday, 12:30pm.

Lowe’s men will still be reeling from their heavy 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in their last game before the break and it was a lesson for his side on what the standard is for a top side in the Championship.

Preston were seven games unbeaten going into the game in the North East and Lowe admits the loss could serve to wake his side up before their biggest game of the season.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe claps the fans at the end of the match at Middlesbrough

He said: "It's a good game, isn't it? If you can't get up for a Blackpool derby then you can't get up for anything. Sometimes, I don't ever want to get beat, but we were going through a nice comfy zone and winning but now we know that we’ve got to get back on the bike and start riding. What a game to put it right in.”

North End can’t afford to lose to Blackpool this weekend, after losing the reverse fixture 4-2 in October. The bragging rights after a derby game are vital for the supporters, who would have to hear about a double secured by their arch rivals for some time should they lose.

PNE supporters are going to efforts to create an atmosphere at Deepdale ahead of the game, with 10,000 balloons bought to be spread around the stadium.

Lowe has been full of praise for the support and feels they’ve seen enough to get behind the side despite their recent disappointment.

“The fans have been excellent and we had that little bit of a dip in terms of them wanting us to do ever so well for them and we do everything to do ever so well for them,” Lowe said.

"They've seen that fighting spirit and the togetherness, and the games going seven unbeaten, and the wins and some good results. It's a bit of a sickener.

"We're a good team and went seven unbeaten but very good teams go seven, eight, nine, 12, 13 unbeaten and that's how you get to where you want to get to. We're not a very good team yet, we're a good team.