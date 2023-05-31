North End will open their pre-season schedule with their usual trip to Brig, on Saturday July 1. That game will be a 3pm kick off with tickets available to buy on the day. Jamie Milligan’s side borrowed a couple of Preston players last season, goalkeeper James Pradic and striker Finlay Cross-Adair, as they went on to be beaten 1-0 in the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off final, after finishing 3rd in the league table.

Ryan Lowe’s men will travel to Fleetwood on Tuesday July 25, for a 7pm kick off in their second confirmed friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic legend Brown took over a side that battled to stay in League One but saw the Fylde coast side safe in his first season in charge, finishing 13th.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe at last year's friendly with Bamber Bridge

North End have confirmed that their final game of the pre-season schedule will be up against Stockport County, beaten League Two play-off finalists. Dave Challinor, familiar around here having had a spell as AFC Fylde manager, taking them to the National League play-off final and winning the FA Trophy, steered County out of the National League as champions only two seasons ago and was a penalty shootout away from securing back to back promotions this May.

It will be a special occasion for the Hatters, who will be marking their 140th anniversary with their game against PNE.

All ticketing arrangements for the trio of fixtures are expected to be announced soon, with Preston still looking to confirm further games, including at least one against Premier League side although scheduling is proving difficult at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier League kicks off its campaign a week after the second tier and many clubs have overseas tours included in the pre-season schedule, meaning that at the time for PNE would be looking to ramp up their preparations, many top flight sides could be out of the country.