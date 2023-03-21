Preston North End haunted by former academy player as they lose 2-0 to Blackburn Rovers in Senior Cup quarter final

PNE were stung by a former flame as Ethan Walker, who was picked up by Rovers after his release from the Lilywhites in the summer, scored a goal in each half as a central striker to see the home side through to the semi final.

Three of the starting XI for the youthful side had made their first team debut under Ryan Lowe, those being captain Noah Mawene, Jacob Slater and Kaedyn Kamara.

Regular in the youth side such as Kian Best was injured for the game, with Finlay Cross-Adair currently out on loan at Bamber Bridge.

Max Wilson shoots at goal for PNE. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

Dana Amaral made a return to action having been sidelined of late – although his game did end prematurely – and fellow midfielder Lewis Leigh was not fit for the game

North End started the brighter of the two sides, and in truth probably edged the game throughout despite the result, and worked an early opening going from back to front. James Pradic, back involved after a period out injured, showed nice feet to turn away from an onrushing striker before clipping a perfectly angled and weighted ball to Slater on the left who headed into the path of captain Mawene breaking forward from midfield. His low cross from the left went all the way across goal.

An important block from the Rovers defence after 22 minutes prevent Mawene from opening the scoring also.

But just eight minutes from the break, Rovers got into the lead, Georgie Gent got away down the left wing before centring the ball for Walker to turn home near the penalty spot.

Preston responded with Mawene coming forward, rolling it back to Slater and finding Kitt Nelson in the area. He brought the ball down but couldn’t lob it over a sprawling Aidan Dowling.

In the second half Rovers thought they’d made it two as Gent turned home Walker’s parried shot but the flag was up for offside.

North End kept pushing to get on the scoresheet, Max Wilson seeing a volley saved as he entered the area before.

Somehow PNE failed to find the net after a trio of close shaves, first as Slater’s deflected shot cannoned back off the inside of the near post. Wilson was in on the follow up but his initial attempt was saved up into the air and his header – and Preston’s third chance in the space of seconds – was also beaten away.

And as the visitors pushed to find a way to get back level, they were further behind and again it was their former player Walker and Gent combining. The latter again stole away down the left wing before delivering in the air this time, where Walker rose well and steered the header into the top corner, ending the contest.

Rovers will now play one of Barrow, Burnley and the winners of Accrington Stanley and Rochdale in the final four.

PNE Starting XI: Pradic, Wallbank, Taylor, Coulton, Eccleston, Kamara, Amaral (Pasiek, 45’), Mawene, Slater, Wilson, Nelson.

PNE subs: Davis, Wilkinson, McGhee, Khan.

Blackburn Rovers Starting XI: Dowling, Montgomery, Pratt, Trialist 1 (Gamble, 74’), Batty, Weston (Haddow, 60’), Harlock, Gent, Walker, Trialist 2 (Wood, 46’), Edmondson.