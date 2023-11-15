News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End launch half season card offer with prices in full

PNE's home form has improved in the 2023/24 campaign

By George Hodgson
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT
Preston North End fans can now buy a half-season card to support Ryan Lowe's side for the final 12 home games of the season.

The Lilywhites are fifth in the Championship table after 16 games, having won five, drawn two and lost one of their league matches at Deepdale. Leeds United at home on Boxing Day is the first fixture included in the half-season card, with Sheffield Wednesday making the trip over to Lancashire just a few days later.

They will remain on sale until Saturday, 23 December and can be collected from the ticket office as of Monday, 18 December. Fans will gain 130 loyalty points with the club by purchasing, with adult prices starting from £190.

The half-season card covers the clashes with Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, Stoke City, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Prices in full

Alan Kelly Town End: Adults £190, Seniors £150, Young Adults £150, Juniors £65, U11s Free, Adult Disabled £145, Concession Disabled £130

Sir Tom Finney Stand (Family Zone): Adults £190, Seniors £150, Young Adults £150, Juniors £45, U11s Free, Adult Disabled £145, Concession Disabled £130

Sir Tom Finney Stand (Blocks G/H/J): Adults £230, Seniors £160, Young Adults £160, Juniors £65, U11s Free, Adult Disabled £155, Concession Disabled £130

Invincibles Pavilion: Adults £230, Seniors £160, Young Adults £160, Juniors £65, U11s Free, Adult Disabled £155, Concession Disabled £130

STF and Invincibles Premium: Adults £255, Seniors £200, Young Adults £200, Juniors £65, U11s Free, Adult Disabled £170, Concession Disabled £140

