Preston North End had 'no choice' but to ask for Sheffield United postponement with West Bromwich Albion trip in serious doubt

The game with the Blades, due to take place at 3pm on December 26, was postponed at North End's request due to a number of Covid cases in the squad, leaving them with fewer than the 14 required for the fixture to take place.

It is the second game this month that PNE have had to miss, the first being Millwall on December 18 which was postponed at the Lions' request.

The cases in the Lilywhites' camp have risen sharply over the past few days, with a request made to the EFL for the game to be postponed on Thursday morning.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe.

North End should be due to play West Bromwich Albion on December 30 but due to the high number of cases and the short turnaround between the two dates, it is now looking unlikely that it will go ahead.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe said: "It's been over the last couple of days [the number of cases have risen] but it has now hit home with the tests that they have to do and the protocols, we had so many coming back positive and then sending away for PCR tests.

"It's been a challenge, I must say. I'm very disappointed.

"After the Barnsley game we wanted to keep kicking on and the feel was fantastic, then to have Millwall postponed, and a good week with the lads building up to what would have been Sheffield United, the virus has kicked us hard.

"We've had no choice but to speak to the EFL and go down the lines of the protocols and miss a big game of football, which me, the players and the fans will have all been excited for."

North End will now have an anxious wait over whether their game against the Baggies, scheduled for 8pn on December 30 in front of the Sky cameras, will go ahead.

Anyone that tests positive for Covid must isolate for seven days before returning and there is also a gradual return process that slows them from returning fully even more.

With just four days between the two days, most that are unavailable for Boxing Day will also be missing for next Thursday's contest.

Lowe said: "We won't know about West Bromwich Albion but more than likely, it will be off.

"We've just got to take each day as it comes and see where that takes us.

"The days have been lost a little bit with the players that we've got and the isolation that they have to do.

"The EFL have changed it from 10 days to seven days and then there are the protocols for coming back after isolation.

"It's tough not having the players out on the grass but what I can say is that they won't be starved of stuff.

"They will all go away with their own programmes to do and need to make sure they fulfil them to keep on top of their fitness.

"Who knows, this mini break might do us the world of good and bring freshness into the group and we'll see where it takes us."