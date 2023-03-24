Woodman has played all but one of North End’s games so far this season, with Dai Cornell playing against Wolves in the Carabao Cup, saving a penalty in a 2-1 defeat. James Pradic is the current third choice goalkeeper at PNE but he’s still a part of the academy setup also.

The 16 clean sheets that Preston have kept so far in the Championship ranks them amongst the best in the league, thanks in part to a sensational seven game run at the start of the campaign.

Pollitt believes it’s a collective effort that starts with hard work.

Preston North End's Freddie Woodman with en eye wound picked up against Cardiff

“Freddie has done excellently,” he told the Lancashire Post. “I just think with the coaching that we've brought into the club and all three goalkeepers that are here at the minute - they're in at eight o'clock in the morning. I got into the gym early on the watt bike and then they all stroll in with me, they're in first thing.

“They're probably the first ones into the training ground and the last out. We've developed a good culture where they're all pushing each other daily, Freddie has been playing all of the games in the league this year but I think he's spoken about the role that Dai plays as well.

"Young James is learning as well and getting the benefit of working with two very professional senior goalkeepers every day. With my experience as well, I'm just pushing them each day.”

The secret to consistent performances is consistency, it seems, as Pollitt keeps his sessions quite similar day to day.

Goalkeeper coach Mike Pollitt

He’s pleased with the numbers that Woodman has produced so far this season but isn’t looking for any of the credit.

"We try to keep things quite simple, we try to cover most bases on every aspect of goalkeeping,” he said. “We have a routine that we stick to and I'm quite pleased that we have got 16 clean sheets this season.

"If you keep between 15 and 20 then it's quite a good season. With eight games remaining Freddie is on 16 clean sheets and it's an absolute credit to himself with the way he conducts himself and the way they all train every day that they get their rewards that they deserve.