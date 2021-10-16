Preston North End goalkeeper joins Salford on emergency loan deal

Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley has joined Salford City on an emergency loan.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 1:51 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th October 2021, 1:54 pm

Ripley joins the League Two side on an initial week's loan to cover injuries, short-term loans for keepers allowed by the EFL in those circumstances.

The 28-year-old will be available for Salford' s games against Hartlepool today and Rochdale on Tuesday.

He last played in a competitive for North End against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup in January.

Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley

Ripley isn't in PNE's 25-man squad for Championship matches.

