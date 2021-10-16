Preston North End goalkeeper joins Salford on emergency loan deal
Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley has joined Salford City on an emergency loan.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 1:51 pm
Updated
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 1:54 pm
Ripley joins the League Two side on an initial week's loan to cover injuries, short-term loans for keepers allowed by the EFL in those circumstances.
The 28-year-old will be available for Salford' s games against Hartlepool today and Rochdale on Tuesday.
He last played in a competitive for North End against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup in January.
Ripley isn't in PNE's 25-man squad for Championship matches.
