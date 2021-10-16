Preston North End goalkeeper joins Salford on emergency loan deal

Ripley joins the League Two side on an initial week's loan to cover injuries, short-term loans for keepers allowed by the EFL in those circumstances.

The 28-year-old will be available for Salford' s games against Hartlepool today and Rochdale on Tuesday.

He last played in a competitive for North End against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup in January.

Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley

Ripley isn't in PNE's 25-man squad for Championship matches.