Cornell played once for PNE, a 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup second round in which he saved a penalty. First choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has spoken on multiple occasions this campaign about the help he has received from Cornell and the backing the backup has given him.

But the 32-year-old has been speaking about matters away from football, instead about his family. Cornell was seen on the pitch with his daughter who he has revealed to have a rare genetic condition.

Writing in an Instagram post, with the goalkeeper pictured on the Deepdale turf with his daughter, Cornell wrote: “What a season... This is a powerful photo for me and I thought it would be a good time for me to talk about neurodiversity.

Preston North End's David Cornell chases his daughter

“My little girl has a rare genetic condition that impacts her learning and her way of thinking. She's pretty magical to be honest. I'd love to see society being more accepting, more understanding and actually celebrating the strengths of neurodivergents and their way of thinking.

"I don't disregard the challenges that come with experiencing neurodiversity. As a parent there certainly are a lot of challenges and seeking the right support has been key for us. I'm all for contributing to society how we are, rather than how we are 'expected.

"Seeing people like Paul Mullin and James McClean talk so openly about it in the world of sport can hopefully be a pillar of reassurance for any of those who also experience the wonderful world of neurodiversity. It's nice to have shared my little piece of that too.”

Cornell references Wrexham striker Mullin and Wigan Athletic winger McClean, both of whom have autistic children. The former has spoken in the past about son Albi with McClean himself and also his daughter Willow-Ivy both having been diagnosed with autism.